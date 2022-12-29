Articles & Previews
This website and content do not in
any way represent Wizards of the Coast.
This content is free and
fan-made
.
Dungeons and Dragons and D&D are copyright of Wizards of the Coast.
Link for All-PDFs.zip,
Foundry Modules.zip
A Homebrew Expansion for 5th Edition Dungeons and Dragons
Nov
8
Nov 8
New Spells: Glue & Magnetic Coupling
BenevolentEvil
New Spells
,
Prestige and Prowess
Oct
27
Oct 27
Circle of Ages (Druid)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Subclasses
Sep
17
Sep 17
New Spells: Future Divinations
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
New Spells
Jul
25
Jul 25
Arcane Heritage (Sorcerer)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Subclasses
May
20
May 20
New Spells: Arcane Evocations
BenevolentEvil
New Spells
,
Prestige and Prowess
Apr
27
Apr 27
Why We No Longer Post Content on Reddit
BenevolentEvil
Website Info
Feb
12
Feb 12
Path of the Battle Shaman (Barbarian)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Subclasses
Nov
16
Nov 16
Legendary Destiny (Sorcerer)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Subclasses
Oct
18
Oct 18
Ranger: Terrain Tactics (Optional)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Optional Class Features
Aug
31
Aug 31
The Impermissicon (v1.0)
BenevolentEvil
The Impermissicon
,
Compendium Release
Aug
13
Aug 13
College of Healing (Bard)
BenevolentEvil
Prestige and Prowess
,
Subclasses
Jul
28
Jul 28
Table of Contents for The Impermissicon
BenevolentEvil
The Impermissicon
May
13
May 13
New Spells: Paladin Smites
BenevolentEvil
New Spells
,
The Impermissicon
Mar
16
Mar 16
New Monster: Dread Gargoyle
BenevolentEvil
New Monsters
,
The Impermissicon
Mar
4
Mar 4
The Blood Domain (Cleric)
BenevolentEvil
Subclasses
,
The Impermissicon
Feb
14
Feb 14
New Monsters: Cherubim & Cupids
BenevolentEvil
New Monsters
,
Prestige and Prowess
Feb
14
Feb 14
New Spell: Moonlight
BenevolentEvil
New Spells
,
The Impermissicon
Feb
2
Feb 2
New Monster: Dire Imp
BenevolentEvil
New Monsters
,
The Impermissicon
Jan
3
Jan 3
New Spells: Maladies & Miasma
BenevolentEvil
New Spells
,
The Impermissicon
Dec
29
Dec 29
New Monsters: Forbidden Golems
BenevolentEvil
New Monsters
,
The Impermissicon
